Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 25, 2021

Helen Quinn (née McDermott), ''Sonas'' , Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Blackrock Clinic, on Thursday, December 23, of Helen Quinn (née McDermott), ''Sonas'' , Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her mother Nellie and by her father Joe. Helen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband John, daughters Emma and Aoife, sons John and Diarmuid, brother Gerard, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law. relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace. House private please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Ellen (Nell) McGarty (née Keenan), Ballykiltyfea, Cloone, Leitrim / Farnaught, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home Mohill surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, December 21, of Ellen (Nell) McGarty née Keenan, Ballykiltyfea, Cloone, and formerly of Farnaught, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband; Jimmy Joe and her daughter; Noeleen.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Jimmy (San Francisco), Nicholas (Nicky) (Keshcarrigan), Tommy (Farnaught), Michael (Connecticut) and Raymond (Cloone), her daughters; Marian Burke (Drumlish) and Geraldine (UK), son-in-law; Aidan, grandchildren; Kieran, Laura and Tadgh, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Nell’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Nell will repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, on Sunday, December 26 from 5pm – 7pm (walk through only).

Funeral Mass on Monday, December 27 at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by burial to the local cemetery. Nell’s funeral mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

The family wish to express their gratitude to the management, nurses and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home for the excellent care and attention given to Nell. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines with regard to handshaking and the wearing of masks.

Judy Donlon, Kildangan Manor, Kildangan, Kildare / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Thursday, December 23, of Judy Donlon, Kildangan Manor, Kildangan, Kildare / Granard, Longford. Deeply regretted by her housemates, Mary, Babs & Ann. All staff who worked with Judy and all her friends in the Muiriosa Foundation. May She Rest In Peace.

Arriving to St Peter & Paul s Church, Monasterevin on Sunday, December 26 for 11.30am Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. Judy's Mass can be viewed on the Monasterevin Parish webcam. http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/ . Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing.



George Crawford, Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, December 22, of George Crawford, Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brother Tom and sister-in-law Margaret (Birmingham), nephews Shane and Enda Tiernan, Kenneth and Thomas Crawford and niece Caroline Crawford, extended family, relatives and his many neighbours and friends.May his Gentle soul rest in peace.

George’s remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone via Drumbore Rd and Annaghmaconway for Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 28 at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings.

