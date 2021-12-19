Search

19 Dec 2021

Ballymahon vocational school secures dramatic basketball triumph

Ballymahon vocational school secures dramatic basketball triumph

The Ballymahon VS squad celebrating

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Ballymahon Vocational School Senior Boys Basketball team recorded a magnificent and nail biting one-point victory over Cistercian College, Roscrea in the Regional Finals in Portlaoise on Saturday, December 18.

In an absolutely cracking final, the brave Ballymahon boys battled their way back from behind and showed true heart and courage to emerge on top.

Longford Town FC prepare for nine-team First Division league for 2022 season

Sam Verdon back for another spell with the club

Killoe triumph in thriller to take the Longford U-19 ‘A’ title

McDonald’s Under 19 ‘A’ Football Championship Final

The 2021 Longford GAA season came to a cracking conclusion when Killoe Og beat Clonguish Og in a fantastic U-19 ’A’ football championship final played in perfect conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Huge respect to Roscrea as they performed brilliantly. Both teams are an absolute credit to their schools and communities.

A special word of recognition to Coach Mr McCormack who has worked very hard with these young men.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media