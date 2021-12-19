Ballymahon vocational school secures dramatic basketball triumph

The Ballymahon VS squad celebrating
Ballymahon Vocational School Senior Boys Basketball team recorded a magnificent and nail biting one-point victory over Cistercian College, Roscrea in the Regional Finals in Portlaoise on Saturday, December 18.
In an absolutely cracking final, the brave Ballymahon boys battled their way back from behind and showed true heart and courage to emerge on top.
Killoe triumph in thriller to take the Longford U-19 ‘A’ title
The 2021 Longford GAA season came to a cracking conclusion when Killoe Og beat Clonguish Og in a fantastic U-19 ’A’ football championship final played in perfect conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Huge respect to Roscrea as they performed brilliantly. Both teams are an absolute credit to their schools and communities.
A special word of recognition to Coach Mr McCormack who has worked very hard with these young men.
Cllr Peggy Nolan with some staff of Quinn's Supply Stores Edgeworthstown - Nelda Kursika, Barry Stakem, Betty Mulhare and Emma Gaborova, winners of the Best Christmas Window Display in Longford
