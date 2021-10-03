Combined Counties Football League results and fixtures ; Longford clubs net goals galore
Combined Counties Football League Week 4 Results
FAI Under 17 Cup 1st Round
St Francis 4; Vale Wanderers 0
Under 17 North
Clara Town 2; Gallen Utd 7
Monksland Utd 0; Mullingar Ath A 3
Mullingar Ath B 7; Ballyboro 0
Under 17 South
Mountmellick Utd 2; Killeigh FC 0
Stradbally Town 4; Birr Town 5
East Galway Utd 1; Emo Celtic A 6
Emo Celtic B 3; Abbeyleix Ath 5
Under 19 East
BBC Utd 3; Mullingar Ath B 4
Abbeyleix Ath 2; Kinnegad Juniors 5
Portlaoise 7; Killeigh FC 1
Suncroft 4; Mountmellick Utd 0
Under 19 West
Willow Park 3; Monksland Utd 5
Mullingar Ath C 5; Mullingar Ath A 4
Temple Villa 7; Ballinahown 0
Ballymahon 4; East Galway Utd 2
Division 1 Saturday
Ballyboro 3; Longford Town Cruisers 7
Longford Rovers 2; Ballymahon 1
Gaels Utd 7; Longford Wanderers 4
Tarmonbarry 2; Colmcille Celtic 1
Senior Division
Mullingar Town 1; Ballinahown A 0
Birr Town A 1; Willow Park A 1
Tuallamore Town 0; Clara Town 5
Division 1
Banagher Utd 1; Towerhill Rovers 2
Mullingar Athletic A 6; Coolraine A 0
Clonaslee Utd 2; Inny FC 2
Gallen Utd A 1; Willow Park B 2
Division 2
Melville FC 2; Abbeyleix Athletic 2
Highfield Utd 1; BBC Utd 2
Division 3
Ballinahown B 0; St Carthages Athletic 5
CRFC 5; Gallen Utd B 0
Raharney Utd A 0; Birr Town B 4
Division 3A
Stradbally Town B 1; Portlaoise Rovers 2
Division 3B
Clara Town B 2; Raharney Utd B 2
Coolraine B 1; Mullingar Athletic B 0
Kinnegad Juniors 4; Daingean 1
Mullingar Celtic 3; Moate Celtic 1
Womens Division A
Ballymackey 1; Mullingar Athletic 4
Shiven Rovers 0; Willow Park 4
Womens Division B
Mountmellick Utd B 2; Killeigh B 1
Birr Town 2; Bealnamulla 2
Combined Counties Football League Fixtures Week 5
Saturday October 9th
All games at 2.30 unless stated
FAI Youths Cup 1st Round
Ballymahon v Arlington; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands
Rathangan FC v Kinnegad Juniors; Canal Road Rathangan Kildare;
Moone Celtic v Monksland Utd FC; Fortfield Moone Kildare;
Under 17 North
Gallen Utd v Mullingar Ath B; 4.45; Brosna Press Park Ferbane; Midlands
Tullamore Town v Clara Town; 4.45; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly
Ballyboro v Monksland Utd; VEC Lanesborough; OFF
Under 17 South
Abbeyleix Ath v Killeigh FC; Community Centre Ballyroan; Offaly
Birr Town v Emo Celtic B; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Offaly
East Galway Utd v Stradbally Town; Kiltormer Galway; Offaly
Emo Celtic A v Mountmellick Utd; Community Centre Emo; Offaly
Under 19 East
Killeigh FC v Abbeyleix Ath; Derrybeg Killeigh; Offaly
BBC Utd v Portlaoise; Broadford Co Kildare; Offaly
Mullingar Ath B v Suncroft; 4.45; Gainstown Mullingar; Midlands
Idle Mountmellick
Under 19 West
Ballinahown v Mullingar Ath C; Sports Park Ballinahown; Midlands
Mullingar Ath A v East Galway Utd; gainstown Mullingar; Midlands
Willow Park v Temple Villa; DPD Park Willow Park; Midlands
Senior Division
Tullamore Town v Birr Town A; 7.00; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Offaly
Division 1 Saturday
Longford Wanderers v Ballymahon; Ml Neary Park Longford; Offaly
Longford Town Cruisers v Moydow FC; The Mall Longford; Offaly
UCL Harps v Ballyboro; Lough Gowna; Midlands
Colmcille Celtic v Longford Rovers; The Rock Aughnacliffe; Midlands
Gaels Utd v Tarmonbarry; the Hill Bawn Drumlish; Midlands
Sunday October 10th
All games at 11.00unless stated
O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
Fortbarrington FC v Mullingar Athletic A; 12.00; Etax Sports, Athy
Park Celtic v Gallen Utd A; 1.00: Stepaside A/W
Sallynoggin Pearse FC v Coolraine A; 12.00; Pearse Park
St. James Gate v Monksland Utd; 8.00 Fri Oct 8th; Iveagh Grounds, Crumlin
O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round
Mountmellick Utd A v Ballyfermot Utd; 12.00; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; Offaly
Mullingar Town v Enniskerry YC; 2.00; Dalton Park, Mullingar; Midlands x 3
Crossabeg AFC v Clara Town A, 2.00; Newcastle
Rahney Utd v Ballinahown A; 12.00; St. Anne’s Park, Raheny
Beechwood FC v Temple Villa; 2.00; Benildus College
Senior Division
Idle Willow Park
Division 1
Towerhill Rovers v Inny FC; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly
Willow Park B v Rosenallis A; DPD Park, Athlone; Midlands
Stradbally Town A v Banagher Utd; The Lawn, Stradbally; Offaly
Idle Clonaslee Utd
Division 2
Walsh Island Shamrocks v Highfield Utd; Carty Park, Walsh Island; Offaly
Melville FC v Killeigh; Sarsfield Park, Athlone; Midlands
Abbeyleix Athletic v BBC Utd; Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix; Offaly
Temple Villa in LFA Junior Cup
Division 3
Birr Town B v Ballinahown B; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Gallen Utd B v Raharney Utd A; Brosna Press Park, Ferbane; Midlands
St. Carthages Athletic v East Galway Utd; Leabeg, Leamore , Boora; Midlands
Idle CRFC
Division 3A
Rosenallis B v Stradbaally Town B; The Grove, Rosenallis; Offaly
Maryborough FC v St. Aengus; 2.00; Community Centre, Ballyroan; Offaly
Cloneygowan Celtic v Mountmellick Utd B; Fenter Park, Killeigh; Offaly
Idle Midlands Celtic, Portlaoise Rovers
Division 3B
Raharney Utd B v Daingean Town; Higginstown, Raharney; Midlands
Moate Celtic v Coolraine B; 8.00 Fri Oct 8th; Moate Business College; Midlands
Mullingar Athletic B v Clara Town B; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands
Mullingar Celtic v Kinnrgad Juniors; Raithin Community Centre, Grange, Mullingar; Midlands
Womens Division A
Mullingar Athletic v Mountmellick Utd A; 2.00; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands
Shiven Rovers v Ballymackey; 2.00; Newbridge Ballinasloe; Offaly
Idle Willow Park, Killeigh Ladies
Womens Division B
Killeigh Rovers v Bealnamulla; 2.00; Derrybeg, Killeigh; Offaly
Kinnegad Juniors v Birr Town; 2.00; Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad; Midlands
Mountmellick Utd B v Clara Town; 2.00;Conor Davis Road, Bay Road, Mountmellick; Offaly
