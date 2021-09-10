Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
GOLF
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8.30AM
TENNIS
US OPEN
AMAZON PRIME, 5PM
DARTS
WORLD CUP OF DARTS
SKY SPORTS ARENA, 6PM
CYCLING
TOUR OF BRITAIN, STAGE 5
ITV4, 11.15AM
ATHLETICS
WELTKLASSE ZURICH
BBC2, 6PM
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
NFL
COWBOYS @ BUCCANEERS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM
GOLF
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8.30AM
CYCLING
TOUR OF BRITAIN, STAGE 6
ITV4, 10.30AM
TENNIS
US OPEN
AMAZON PRIME, 5PM
DARTS
WORLD CUP OF DARTS
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
GOLF
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 9AM
SOCCER
MAN UTD V NEWCASTLE
PREMIER SPORTS, 2.30PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
MAYO V TYRONE
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM
SOCCER
CHELSEA V ASTON VILLA
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
TENNIS
US OPEN WOMEN'S FINAL
AMAZON PRIME, 9PM
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
RUGBY
NEW ZEALAND V ARGENTINA
SKY SPORTS, 7.55AM
HURLING
AHANE V PATRICKSWELL
TG4, 4.45PM
RUGBY
SOUTH AFRICA V AUSTRALIA
SKY SPORTS, 10.55AM
CAMOGIE
CORK V GALWAY
RTE2, 4.15PM
SOCCER
LEEDS UTD V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4PM
