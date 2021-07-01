Longford golfer Deirdre Smith leading qualifier at Irish Senior Women’s Close

Deirdre Smith, a native of Colmcille in north Longford, has claimed the top stroke play qualifying spot at the Irish Senior Women’s Close Championship in Westport.

Having competed at the ISPS Handa Ulster Stroke Play Championship and the AIG Irish Women’s Close Championship earlier this month, Smith, a member of Co Louth Golf Club, took advantage of the competitive rounds under her belt, firing rounds of 77 and 74 for a 3-over par total.

Still proving that she can compete at any level with a 3rd place finish in Ulster and a quarter final defeat in Ballybunion, the Longford lady would be forgiven for having high expectations for her debut in the seniors’ ranks.

‘It’s definitely a different vibe at this event,’ she remarked. ‘I try to play without expectations though. Golf is a fickle game and whether it’s a Tuesday club competition or a National Championship, you have to give it respect. That’s how I try to play anyway.’

Smith will face fellow Co. Louth club member Oonagh Purfield-Goulding in today’s round of 16.

Gertie McMullen (The Island) finished runner-up and is drawn against Fiona Corbett (Castletroy) in the first matchplay round. McMullen eagled the par 5 18th to finish her round today and secure second seed, two shots adrift of Smith.

The top 16 qualifiers will play for the Irish Senior Women’s Close Championship, while the next 16 qualifiers compete for the Plate.