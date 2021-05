Irish boss Stephen Kenny gives first international call-up to Peterborough's Sam Szmodics whose granny is from Granard

Irish boss Stephen Kenny has given a first international call-up to Peterborough United's Sam Szmodics, whose granny is from Granard, for the Republic of Ireland's forthcoming friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

An attacking midfielder Sam Szmodics enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Posh. The 25-year old made 42 appearances last season, scoring 15 goals as Peterborough secured promotion to the Championship.

Sammie Szmodics a wildcard call into Ireland squad. His grandmother is from Granard in Longford. She married a Hungarian so the June 8 friendly will be a big one for the family. — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) May 28, 2021

Three players - goalkeeper Darren Randolph (hip) and forwards Callum Robinson (achilles) & Aaron Connolly (foot) have all withdrawn from the squad through injury.

AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has also been called into the squad whilst captain Seamus Coleman, who had his injury assessed this week, has been passed fit for the training camp.

Swansea City duo Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will link up with the squad on Monday after their EFL Championship play-off final whilst Shamrock Rovers' Daniel Mandroiu will report for duty on Sunday following the SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixture against Longford Town.

Republic of Ireland

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: James Collins (Cardiff City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sam Szmodics (Peterborough United).