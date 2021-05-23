Longford’s Darragh Greene and Ireland Men's Medley 4x100m Relay team through to European final

Ireland’s Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay will close out the Olympic relay qualification bid this Sunday in style, having made their Final at the LEN European Aquatics Championships in a new Irish Senior Record time.

Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Jack McMillan clocked 3:34.62 in the heats, bettering the record of 3:35.23 that Ireland set at the 2019 World Championships in Gwanju, South Korea.

The quartet finished third in their heat and will go into tonight’s final (at 6:11pm Irish time) in fifth, looking once again to break the Irish record in a bid to earn Olympic qualification for a men’s Irish swimming relay team for the first time in history.

No Irish swimming relay team has qualified for the Olympic Games since 1972, and this Irish team came into these championships closest of all Ireland’s relay teams to achieving Tokyo 2021 qualification, having finished 14th at the 2019 World Championships.

The top 12 in the preliminary round of that event gained automatic qualification and now FINA will select the four fastest teams to set times in approved events from March 1, 2019 to May 31, 2021, who were not among those top 12, to complete the final Tokyo 2021 field of 16.

Also on Sunday morning, Ireland’s Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay smashed the Irish Senior Record of 4:12.29 set in 2018, when swimming 4:02.93 to finish fourth in their heat and 11th overall.

This means that every Irish relay team that has competed at these championships has set a new Irish Senior Record in every round they have swum in so far.

The total tally of new Irish Senior Records is 10, set by eight teams – and that tally could yet extend should the Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay foursome achieve their goal this Sunday evening.

Danielle Hill, Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe and Victoria Catterson will not get the opportunity to better that time this evening, having missed the final eight by just under one second.

However, had they swum that time at the 2019 World Championships they would have finished 13th overall, narrowly missing automatic Olympic qualification. A lot of teams who also missed automatic qualification have posted times since then though.

Ireland faces an anxious wait until the Olympic relay qualification period ends on May 31 to learn if any Irish swimming relay teams will be competing in Japan.

New Irish Senior Relay Records

Monday - Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Record – 3:16.88 (3:17.38)

(Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan, Shane Ryan, Max McCusker)

Monday - Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Record – 3:44.37 (3:47.21)

(Mona McSharry, Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson, Erin Riordan)

Tuesday - Mixed 4x200m Freestyle Relay Record – 7:51.24 then 7:50.41 (7:51.24)

(Max McCusker, Brendan Hyland, Naomi Trait, Victoria Catterson)

Wednesday - Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Record – 7:12.73 then 7:12.00 (7:13.91)

(Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn, Jordan Sloan)

Thursday - Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Record – 3:49.08 (3:52.38)

(Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Ellen Walshe, Danielle Hill)

Saturday – Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Record – 3:33.06 (3:37.86)

(Max McCusker, Jordan Sloan, Erin Riordan, Victoria Catterson)

Sunday – Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Record – 3:34.62 (3:35.23)

(Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland, Jack McMillan)

Sunday – Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Record – 4:02.93 (4:12.29)

(Danielle Hill, Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe, Victoria Catterson)