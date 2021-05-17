Longford's Darragh Greene swimming in European final tonight

Longford's Darragh Greene (National Centre Dublin) will feature in tonight's 100m Breaststroke Final at the the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Team Ireland broke two National Records and made two Semi-Finals on Monday morning at the first heats session of the championships.

The goal of these championships for Ireland is to qualify one or more swimming relay teams for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, so it came as a welcome boost when both 4x100m Freestyle Relay teams this morning set new Irish standards.

The Women’s quartet of Mona McSharry, Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson and Erin Riordan swam 3mins 44.37secs, lowering the record set in 2009 by almost three seconds. They finished fifth in their heat and 12th overall.

In the Men’s event, Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan, Shane Ryan and Max McCusker came home in 3mins 16.88secs, bettering the time that was set by McMillan, Sloan, Ryan and Robbie Powell at the 2019 World Championships.

They also finished 12th, meaning that neither relay team has advanced to tonight’s Final, but both have advanced their chances of qualifying for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

In the individual events, Conor Ferguson (Larne Swimming Club) and Darragh Greene (National Centre Dublin) will feature in tonight’s finals, Ferguson having touched the wall in 25.21s to make the 50m Backstroke Semi-Final, and Greene hitting 1min 00.21secs to go into the 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final.

Ferguson’s personal best in this event is 24.99s, while Greene holds the Irish record of 59.76 in 100m Breaststroke, one of two events in which he has earned the Olympic Consideration Time. Tonight’s swim for him will be a great test for what is to come this summer.

The finals session begins at 16:00 Irish time, with Ferguson’s event beginning at 17:24 and Greene on the blocks after 17:53.

You can watch all the swimming in Budapest live online via the links below.

LIVESTREAMS: RTE Player | Eurovision Livestream | LEN Livestream

For all results, please visit European Championships 2020 | Budapest (microplustiming.com)

FULL IRISH SWIMMING SCHEDULE - LEN European Aquatics Championships 2021

Monday, May 17

Men’s 50m Backstroke – Conor Ferguson

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Darragh Greene

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Tuesday, May 18

Women's 100m Breaststroke - Mona McSharry

Mixed 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Wednesday, May 19

Men's 200m Breaststroke - Darragh Greene

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Thursday, May 20

Men's 50m Butterfly - Paddy Johnston

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Friday, May 21

Men's 50m Breaststroke - Eoin Corby

Men's 800m Freestyle - Daniel Wiffen

Saturday, May 22

Women's 50m Breaststroke - Niamh Coyne

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Sunday, May 23

Men's 4x100m Medley Relay

Women's 4x100m Medley Relay

Irish Swimming Team for the LEN European Aquatics Championships 2021

Brendan Hyland– National Centre (Dublin)

Conor Ferguson– Larne Swimming Club

Daniel Wiffen– Loughborough University

Danielle Hill– Larne Swimming Club

Darragh Greene– National Centre (Dublin)

Ellen Walshe– Templeogue Swimming Club

Eoin Corby– National Centre (Limerick)

Erin Riordan– National Centre (Dublin)

Finn McGeever– National Centre (Limerick)

Gerry Quinn– National Centre (Limerick)

Jack McMillan– Bangor Swimming Club

Jordan Sloan– Bangor Swimming Club

Max McCusker– Florida State University

Mona McSharry– University of Tennessee

Naomi Trait– Kilkenny Swimming Club

Niamh Coyne– National Centre (Dublin)

Paddy Johnston– Ards Swimming Club

Robbie Powell– National Centre (Dublin)

Shane Ryan– National Centre (Dublin)

Victoria Catterson– Ards Swimming Club