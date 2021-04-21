SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table and results
Three way tie at the top
Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic all share top spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after the sixth series of games on Tuesday evening.
Rovers bagged a dramatic 95th minute winner from Danny Mandroiu as they beat Drogheda United 1-0. Sligo Rovers' great start to the season continued with a fine 3-1 away win over Bohemians while St. Patrick's Athletic beat Waterford 1-0. Finn Harps drew 0-0 with Longford Town. In the basement battle Derry City and Dundalk drew 1-1.
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division results
Bohemians 1, Sligo Rovers 3
Derry City 1, Dundalk 1
Longford Town 0, Finn Harps 0
St. Patrick’s Athletic 1, Waterford 0
Drogheda United 0, Shamrock Rovers 1
Longford Town manager Daire Doyle happy with the draw against Finn Harps
After the disappointment of not getting something from the game against Shamrock Rovers in the previous round, Longford Town manager Daire Doyle was pleased his side were able to secure a point against Finn Harps in the scoreless draw at Bishopsgate on Tuesday night.
Longford Town make a point in tough battle against Finn Harps
Longford Town had to endure some tough battles against Finn Harps down through the years and it was more of the same in the scoreless draw at Bishopsgate on Tuesday night.
