County Longford Golf Club will be back in full swing on Monday April 26

Following the announcement from the Irish Government, it has been confirmed that golf will be one of the first sports to resume for mass participation in the Republic of Ireland as the County Longford Club prepares to reopen on Monday April 26.

Golf Ireland welcome the fact that golf, along with tennis, will be the first sports which will open from April 26th. While this is some weeks away, we look forward to members having the opportunity to exercise and play golf in a safe manner.

Following intensive engagement with the Department of Sport and Sport Ireland, Golf Ireland has drafted a Return to Golf Protocol to assist clubs in their preparation for the resumption of play. Now that the resumption of golf has been confirmed, this will be finalised in consultation with the relevant authorities, and issued to clubs as soon as possible.

Golf Ireland has also raised the potential impact of continuing travel restrictions on golf clubs, particularly on those located close to county boundaries and we welcome the confirmation this evening that the extension of travel restrictions next month to county-wide or 20kms. This will facilitate the vast majority of golfers to play at their clubs from April 26th.

Golf Ireland’s priority continues to be the safe resumption of all golfing activities at the earliest possible opportunity. We look forward to continuing to engage with the relevant departments and agencies in the coming days and weeks to progress, as quickly as the public health situation will allow, the full return of all activities associated with our sport, as well as a comprehensive calendar of inter-club events and championships over the coming months.

Golf Ireland commend golf clubs and members for their track record of compliance with the Return to Golf Protocol, which has significantly contributed to golf being one of the first sports to resume, and urge all club officials and members to familiarise themselves with the Protocol when released so that we can all play our part keeping our members and communities safe.