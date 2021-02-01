Daire Doyle's Longford Town FC host Derry City in opening top flight assignment

Daire Doyle's Longford Town FC charges will face Derry City at home in the club's first game back in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures programme was unveiled on Monday evening and Longford's opening top flight assignment is fixed for Saturday, March 20, with a 7.30pm kick-off at Bishopsgate.

In round two, Longford travel to Dalymount Park the following Friday for an encounter with Bohemians.

Reacting to the announcement of the fixtures, Town manager Daire Doyle told the Longford Town FC club website, LTFC.ie,

"I'm delighted to see the fixtures come out today. It's nice to finally see dates confirmed and to know we are to face Derry City in the opening game of the season at home.

"Every game at Premier level is a real challenge and the preparation continues now, to ensure we are ready and firing come March 20. We can't wait to get going and will go into the season full of positivity that we will perform at this level."

The graphic below is from Longford Town FC @LongfordTownFC on Twitter