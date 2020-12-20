Darragh Greene wins the 200m Breaststroke to complete double success at Swim Ireland Winter Meet

Class act Darragh Greene, preparing for the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, won the 200m Breaststroke final to complete a double success on Day Three of the Swim Ireland Winter Meet which came to a conclusion at the National Aquatic Centre on Saturday evening.

After taking the 100m Breaststroke event on Friday evening, there was no stopping the outstanding Longford athlete Greene (National Centre Dublin) who clocked the impressive time of 2:11.09 on his way to beating Eoin Corby (National Centre Limerick) who finished second in 2:13.24, breaking his own Irish Junior Record in the process.

Longford's other swimming star Gerry Quinn (National Centre Dublin) finished third in a time of 50.53 in a thrilling 100m Freestyle final at the Swim Ireland Winter Meet on Saturday evening.

This event was won by Jack McMillan (Bangor) who beat the fastest qualifier Jordan Sloan (Bangor) to the wall in 49.55, with Sloan second in 49.96.

Both Darragh Greene and Gerry Quinn are products of Longford Swimming Club who must be very proud of what the local lads have achieved in their excellent swimming careers.

This Winter Meet replaced the Irish National Short Course Championships, which would usually take place this weekend and would regularly attract up to 600 competing athletes.

It is essentially a time trial competition with no medal ceremonies.