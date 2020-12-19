Outstanding Longford athlete Darragh Greene wins the 100m Breaststroke event at the Swim Ireland Winter Meet

Outstanding Longford athlete Darragh Greene, already under the Olympic qualification time in the 100m Breaststroke, won that event in 1:00.52 on Day Two of the Swim Ireland Winter Meet at the National Aquatic Centre on Friday evening.

25-year-old Darragh finished ahead of National Centre Limerick’s Eoin Corby, a rising star who has already broken two Irish Junior Records this weekend so far.

18-year-old Corby was second in 1:01.35 in the 100m Breaststroke after winning the 50m Breaststroke event on Thursday evening.

Tokyo Olympian Greene had to settle for a second place finish in the 50m Breaststroke final on Day One of the Winter Meet.

Class acts Greene and Corby are set to clash again in the 200m Breaststroke final this Saturday evening at the NAC.

This Winter Meet replaces the Irish National Short Course Championships, which would usually take place this weekend and would regularly attract up to 600 competing athletes.

It is essentially a time trial competition with no medal ceremonies.