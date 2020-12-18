Irish Racing Yearbook released

Irish Racing Yearbook 2021 is the definitive, established Irish racing annual, a collaboration of the best writers and photographers with the leading protagonists of racing, detailing some incredible stories throughout the entire gamut of the industry, from breeding to sales to point-to-point to the racetrack.

Ger Lyons is our lead interview as a result of his double Classic-winning year, the latest peak in a career built from the bottom up. Irish Examiner sports writer, Brendan O’Brien looks at a man of contradictions and as usual, the boss of Glenburnie Stables provides full value.

Willie Mullins, John Oxx, Honeysuckle, Barry Geraghty, John Gosden, Princess Zoe, Hollie Doyle, Maxine & Eugene O’Sullivan, Gordon Lord Byron, Walter Connors and the late Pat Smullen are just some of the others features. There are many more interviews as well as breeding analysis, stats, race records and fixtures, making it essential reading for the racing enthusiast.

And that is not to forget the offer of half-price annual subscription to Racing TV.

There is always another finishing line just out of reach for now.

A further taste

“I saw the difference between us at full tilt and us doing nothing. Which was pleasant… Jackie said, ‘Yeah, it’s called living a normal life!’” – Willie Mullins

“I’ve been in horses and racing all my life, so I know how the system works. I’ve sat back and watched a few people make mistakes and learned from what they’d done”– Hollie Doyle

“She can be quite grumpy in the stable. But to ride she’s extremely straightforward” – Rachael Blackmore on Honeysuckle

“We’re very lucky, we’re not like an artist, a painter who has to stare at a blank canvas… We are sent raw material and it’s how we craft it” –John Gosden

Irish Racing Yearbook 2021 (€31.95/£29.50) is on sale now in all good newsagents and bookshops and can be ordered online (www.irishracingyearbook.com) or by phone (+353 85 7280169).

For further information, contact John Fleming (publisher) on +353 87 4170111 or Daragh Ó Conchúir (editor) on +353 83 3338836.