Rugby season kicks off on TG4 this weekend with the first of 29 live Guinness Pro14 games

In an utterly changed sporting landscape, there’s something comforting about the return of TG4’s Rugbaí Beo to our screens.

A staple in the station's extensive sports coverage going back to the inaugural 2001 Celtic League, Rugbaí Beo returns this weekend with a whopping three live matches featuring Leinster, Munster and Connacht along with highlights from Ulster.

The Irish language broadcaster’s live coverage begins on Friday, October 2 with recently-crowned four-time champions Leinster as they welcome the Dragons to the RDS followed by highlights of beaten finalist Ulster’s contest with Benetton from the Kingspan Stadium.

This will be followed by a bumper afternoon of live rugby on TG4 on Saturday as Scarlets host Munster in Parc y Scarlets followed by live coverage from The Sportsground where Connacht host Glasgow in the opening round of the Guinness PRO14 Championship.

The broadcaster also announced the arrival of prime time Monday Night Rugby as coverage of Munster’s October Bank Holiday clash with Cardiff will be available free to air, kicking off at 8.15pm.

TG4 will broadcast 29 live games free to air this season, as well as extensive highlights from each round and deferred coverage of a further 6 interprovincial games. Audiences can expect to see more of their widely lauded innovations such as behind the scenes ref-briefings, warm-up interviews with head-coaches and audio-snoops on coaches and players.

The effervescent Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill will be joined by Eimear Considine, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, Marcus Horan, Stephen Ferris, Mike Sherry, Ronan Loughney, Eoghan Ó Neachtain, Eamonn Molloy and a host of others for expert analysis.

The focus will be on the Irish Provinces in the Guinness PRO14 Championship, as Leinster who ran out convincing winners of the 2018/19 season will be seeking a historic quadruple while Connacht will be hoping to build on their progress to date under head-coach Andy Friend. Ulster, who proved very impressive last season will be aiming to go a step further than last season’s tough final defeat while Munster will be hoping that they can break their semi-final hoodoo and progress to the Final for the first time since 2017.

Speaking today ahead of the start of the new Rugbaí Beo season, TG4’s Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “Now, more than ever, the collective experience of free-to-air sport is vitally important. We are delighted to be able to bring Irish audiences the most comprehensive terrestrially available rugby coverage featuring 28 live games with further extensive highlights and delayed transmission games.

"With restricted access to venues, TG4 will continue to bring audiences closer to the action through our constant efforts to innovate in our sports coverage.”

TG4’s Rugbaí Beo coverage includes:

•Live coverage of all Munster Rugby and Leinster Rugby matches against Welsh opposition.

•Live coverage of all Connacht Rugby’s home games.

•Live and exclusive coverage of all Connacht matches against Welsh opposition



Round 1:

Friday 2nd October Ulster v Benetton Kick-off: 8.15pm Highlights on TG4 at 10.25pm

Friday 2nd October Leinster v Dragons Kick-off: 8.15pm Live on TG4 at 7.50pm

Saturday 3rd October Scarlets v Munster Kick-off: 3.00pm Live on TG4 at 2.50pm

Saturday 3rd October Connacht v Glasgow Kick-off: 5.15pm Live on TG4



Round 2:

Saturday 10th October Benetton v Leinster Kick-off: 5.15pm Highlights

Saturday 10th October Munster v Edinburgh Kick-off: 7.35pm Highlights

Saturday 10th October Cardiff v Connacht Kick-off: 7.30pm Live on TG4



Round 3:

Friday 23rd October Leinster v Zebre Kick-off: 7.35pm Live on TG4

Monday 26th October Munster v Cardiff Kick-off: 8.15pm Live on TG4



Round 4:

Sunday 1st November Dragons v Munster Kick-off: 2.00pm Live on TG4

Sunday 1st November Connacht v Benetton Kick-off: 4.30pm Live on TG4

Monday 2nd November Cardiff v Ulster Highlights on TG4 at 9.00pm

Monday 2nd November Glasgow v Leinster Highlights on TG4 at 11.35pm



Round 5:

•Saturday 7th November Benetton v Munster Kick-off: 2.00pm Highlights

•Saturday 7th November Dragons v Connacht Kick-off: 5.15pm Live on TG4

•Sunday 8th November Ospreys v Leinster Kick-off: 3.00pm Live on TG4

•Monday 9th November Ulster v Glasgow Kick-off: 8.15pm Highlights on TG4 at 11.35pm



Round 6:

Saturday 14th November Connacht v Scarlets Kick-off: 7.35pm Live on TG4

Sunday 15th November Munster v Ospreys Kick-off: 2.45pm Live on TG4

Monday 16th November Zebre v Ulster Highlights on TG4

Monday 16th November Leinster v Edinburgh Highlights on TG4

Round 7:

Sunday 22nd November Leinster v Cardiff Kick-off: 5.15pm Live on TG4

Monday 23rd November Glasgow v Munster Kick-off: 8.15pm Highlights on TG4

Round 8:

Saturday 28th November Connacht v Ospreys Kick-off: 7.35pm Live on TG4

Sunday 29th November Scarlets v Leinster Kick-off: 5:15pm Live on TG4

Monday 30th November Munster v Zebre Highlights on TG4

Monday 30th November Edinburgh v Ulster Highlights on TG4