BREAKING | Longford GAA senior football championship semi-finals and intermediate final postponed over Covid-19 concerns

Longford GAA senior football championship semi-finals and intermediate final postponed over Covid-19 concerns
The Longford GAA senior football championship semi-finals and intermediate final scheduled to take place this weekend have been postponed over Covid-19 concerns.
Longford GAA Co Board are due to release a statement on the postponements.
POSTPONED: Saturday, September 26
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ardagh Moydow v St Brigid’s Killashee, 5pm OFF
POSTPONED: Sunday, September 27
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford Slashers v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 2pm OFF
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mostrim v Killoe Emmet Og, 5pm OFF
GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED
The Herterich Artisan Butchers Minor Football Championship Final between Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Longford Slashers goes ahead on Saturday at 2pm in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. Extra-time and winner on the day if necessary. This game is being streamed live on An Longfort TV.
