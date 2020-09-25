BREAKING | Longford GAA senior football championship semi-finals and intermediate final postponed over Covid-19 concerns

The Longford GAA senior football championship semi-finals and intermediate final scheduled to take place this weekend have been postponed over Covid-19 concerns.

Longford GAA Co Board are due to release a statement on the postponements.

POSTPONED: Saturday, September 26

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ardagh Moydow v St Brigid’s Killashee, 5pm OFF

POSTPONED: Sunday, September 27

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford Slashers v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 2pm OFF

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mostrim v Killoe Emmet Og, 5pm OFF

GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED

The Herterich Artisan Butchers Minor Football Championship Final between Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Longford Slashers goes ahead on Saturday at 2pm in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. Extra-time and winner on the day if necessary. This game is being streamed live on An Longfort TV.

