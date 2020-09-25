BREAKING: Two Killoe Emmet Óg players test positive for Covid-19

Two players from defending senior football champions Killoe Emmet Óg have tested positive for coronavirus this evening, the Leader can exclusively reveal.

It's understood the pair were tested for the virus on Wednesday and were confirmed as having tested positive earlier today.

Both players are self isolating and efforts are underway to trace all known close contacts in a bid to stifle any further spread of the virus.

Details surrounding the outbreak is likely to throw doubts on whether a number of matches scheduled for this weekend can go ahead.

Club chairman Gerry Hagan confirmed the news to the Leader and said the club were in close contact with HSE officials.

"I can confirm two players from our club tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours," he said.

"We, as a club, are taking all the necessary precautions and are co-operating fully with the GAA and public health authorities."

