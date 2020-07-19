GAA relax live streaming protocols

The GAA have relaxed their stance on County's live streaming their club championships game at times that come up against the live broadcast games available through RTE and TG4.

The GAA had put the brakes on County's streaming games that clashed with the coverage of RTE and TG4, therefore leaving County's limited opportunities to stream their games.

However in a statement, signed by both John Horan and Tom Ryan, Croke Park have now given permission to County's to stream if and when they like.

There is a big cost involved in streaming games for County boards and considering they have already been hit hard financially, it is another expense that some might not be willing to incur. They would of course charge for the service but depending on the County, sales may not be enough to cover the cost.

The full statement issued from Croke Park to all clubs is as follows;

"Best of luck to all our clubs and teams who return to competitive action this weekend and thank you for your work and assistance in educating and informing our members in recent weeks about the necessary precautions we need to take around our games.

"The take up and engagement has been hugely encouraging.

"We acknowledge the challenge and inconvenience around the limitations on spectators attending our games at the current time (200 – 26 Counties/ 0 – Six Counties).

"However, we call on all of our units to help us adhere to these restrictions to ensure that public health is not jeopardised at this time and to avoid undermining our efforts to lobby to have these limits raised in the weeks ahead.

"Similarly, we remind all of our clubs about the protocols shared recently for spectators attending games and we ask you to share these protocols with your members and distribute them on your communication channels.

"In light of the current restrictions we are pleased to confirm that discussions with our broadcaster partners in RTÉ and TG4 have led to a relaxation in regulations governing the simultaneous broadcast and streaming of club games until attendance figures are reviewed.

"We acknowledge their assistance in this regard. Thank you for your ongoing support and co-operation."