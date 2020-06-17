New Longford rugby club 4G artificial match pitch

Longford Rugby Club’s new 4G full size community artificial pitch is moving closer and closer to realisation with tenders now closed and a final preferred bidder being selected.

Although we have been approved for a substantial grant for the pitch, all funding outside this needs to be in place before the project begins. An exciting sponsorship initiative in this regard will be launched during the week.



If you would like to make a contribution or help in the fundraising please phone Derick Turner on 086 255 9624.

If we secure the necessary funding the pitch could be in full operation for October/November of this season. This will mean rugby can be played in practically all bar extreme weather conditions and cancellations due to waterlogged pitches will be a thing of the past.

The pitch when finished, will be one of the only fully flood light 4G artificial pitches suitable for contact sports outside Dublin and will be available for use by the whole community.



It will allow year round sport to be played in the heart of Longford Town in anything but the most extreme weather and will mark a huge investment in County Longford and surrounding counties.

Longford Rugby Club received confirmation in late 2019 that it had secured a provisional grant of €491,231 for the extension of our current 4G artificial training area to a full size state of the art flood light community artificial pitch.

The grant was made by the Longford Community Development Committee (LCDC) under the Rural Development Programme (Leader) 2014-2020 implemented by Longford Community Resources (LCRL).

It marks the next stage of development for Longford Rugby Club, which has always been at the forefront of innovation in Irish Club Rugby.

Developments in Longford Rugby Club over the years include the first all weather ‘Prunty’ pitches outside Northern Ireland, the first fully match standard flood light pitches outside Dalymount Park, a full extension/refurbishment of the club house including state of the art bar, function room and restaurant, gym, separate female changing facilities and most recently the Mel Diffley 4G training pitch which will be extended to form the new community pitch, the Hugh Connolly Youth Centre and fully tarmacking the car park.