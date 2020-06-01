Complete the Mullinalaghta Camino for LARCC - Longford GAA club raising funds for cancer care

St Columba's GFC is undertaking a fundraising drive for cancer in June. 100% of all donations received will go to local Cancer Support Sanctuary, LARCC (Lakelands Area Retreat & Cancer Centre), which is based in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath.



With the arrival of Covid-19 the Cancer Support Sanctuary LARCC has been impacted in its ability to undertake fundraising and the Club chose them for the positive impact they have on people living with cancer in the midlands area.



Mullinalaghta St Columba's are delighted to be able to get behind the tremendous work that they do in supporting people living with cancer and their family members.





LARCC provides cancer patients and their families who live within an 80km radius a free call-in service.They are the only support organisation to offer a residential service which is available to any cancer patient throughout Ireland.



To kick the fundraising off, the club decided to delay cutting the grass on their football and training pitches. This has now been cut and baled using Breast Cancer silage wrap.



The cutting and baling was done free of charge by club player James McGivney and the silage wrap was sponsored by players Patrick & Gary Rogers. All other expenses of the fundraiser are being covered by the squad, 100% of all money raised is going directly to our local Cancer Support Sanctuary (LARCC).



The fundraising drive has three parts to it;

The 10 bales of hay from the pitch were auctioned off on Tuesday, May 26. €450 was the winning bid courtesy of James Fitzsimons. For people living in Mullinalaghta, we are asking them to decorate their houses with their flags and bunting, don their club colours and walk the loop of the parish (Mullinalaghta Camino) adhering to all HSE guidelines regarding social distances on Sunday, June 14.Send in their photos from the walk and they will go on the club Facebook page.Donations can be made on the clubs Facebook page and there will be donation points along the way for cash donations. For people living outside the parish who wish to donate to the drive, they can don their own club or county colours and walk a kilometre or part thereof for each bale from our pitches (10 in total), adhering to all HSE guidelines regarding social distances on Sunday, June 14. Take a photo in their club or county gear and send it onto us for publishing on our Facebook page. Donations can be made through the club’s Facebook page StColumbas GFC





For those who may not make it to our walk on June 14th, donations can be made on this Go Fund Me link.

Cancer affects at least 1 in every 4 people, directly or indirectly, and so we hope you come out and support this worthy cause.

For further details contact:

Kieran Rogers, Chairperson Mullinalaghta St Columba’s GFC. Mob: 087- 9105131. Email: kieranrogers64@gmail.com

or Sinead McCormack, PRO Mullinalaghta St Columba's GFC. Mob: 087-1201894. Email: smcgovernster@gmail.com