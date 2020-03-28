Flashback | Sky News correspondent Enda Brady hailed midfield magic of late Conor Connelly and Martin Flanagan in St Mel's College, Longford 1994 Leinster Final triumph

Award winning and renowned Sky News correspondent Enda Brady, whose dad Michael Oliver Brady is from Longford, sung the praises of the St Mel's College midfield duo of the late Conor Connelly and team captain Martin Flanagan following their 3-11 to 1-5 win over St Peter's Wexford in the 1994 Leinster Colleges Senior football championship final on Sunday, April 3 at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Then writing for the Echo Newspapers in Wexford, Enda Brady said it was the masterful displays of Connelly and Flanagan that gave St Mel's College the ammunition to romp to glory. It was St Mel's 28th provincial crown and they added a 29th title in 2003.

