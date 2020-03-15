Longford clubs urge their members to take on the '200 touches daily challenge' to alleviate #Covid19 boredom

With almost all sporting activity wiped out owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and with the young and not so young grappling with cabin fever and craving for the outdoors, two Longford clubs - Abbeylara GAA and Mostrim ladies - are urging folk to find a wall and a ball and take on the 200 touches daily challenge.

Give it a go! It will be a bit of craic....and it will also enhance your ball handling skills

Also read: Many Longford restaurants closed and some offering takeaway or delivery service as battle against #Covid19 intensifies