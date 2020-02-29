Longford boxer Michael Nugent crowned Irish champion for the fifth time
Longford boxer Michael Nugent, winner of a fifth Irish title
Talented Longford boxer Michael Nugent was crowned Irish champion for the fifth time when he won the All-Ireland Cadets title at the National Stadium in Dublin on Friday night.
15-year-old Michael produced a super performance in the final to defeat Owen Cleary (Olympic BC Galway) 5-0, the same scoreline in his wins against Sean Lynch (Avona BC Dublin) and Cormac Hall (Ulster) in the quarter-final and semi-final bouts respectively.
It was his 6th Irish final in a row, winning five titles, and a tremendous achievement for the rising young star who weighs in for the Leinster Championships this Sunday in Arklow Best of luck to Michael who is doing Longford very proud.
