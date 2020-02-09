BREAKING | Sporting fixtures fall foul of Storm Ciara
Longford ladies Lidl NFL game versus Laois and ALL Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League POSTPONED
Longford ladies third round game in the Lidl National Football League versus Laois tomorrow has been postponed due to Storm Ciara, as have ALL games in Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League fixed for tomorrow, Sunday, February 9.
Longford ladies v Laois was scheduled to be curtain raiser to the Laois v Cavan Allianz NFL Division 2 contest at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.
After Met Éireann issued the status Orange weather warning for the whole country from 5am Sunday, the committee of Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League decided to postpone all matches.
