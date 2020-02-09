BREAKING | Sporting fixtures fall foul of Storm Ciara

Longford ladies third round game in the Lidl National Football League versus Laois tomorrow has been postponed due to Storm Ciara, as have ALL games in Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League fixed for tomorrow, Sunday, February 9.

Longford ladies v Laois was scheduled to be curtain raiser to the Laois v Cavan Allianz NFL Division 2 contest at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

After Met Éireann issued the status Orange weather warning for the whole country from 5am Sunday, the committee of Longford & District Schoolboy/girl League decided to postpone all matches.

