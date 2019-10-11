Longford boxer Culainn Sheedy wins Gold for Ireland in the International Celtic Cup

Longford have produced some very fine boxers down through the years and another star has emerged in the shape of Culainn Sheedy from Newtowncashel.

17-year-old Sheedy started the sport out of Lanesboro Boxing Club only two years ago and his subsequent rapid progress yielded a Gold medal when representing Ireland in the International Celtic Boxing Cup on September 25.

Culainn had only three fights coming into the Celtic Cup, one of which was a silver medal success in the Leinster Championships.