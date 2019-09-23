Irish captain Rory Best reacts after #RWC2019 victory over Scotland

Irish captain Rory Best was in buoyant mood on Sunday's post-match press conference after Ireland's wire-to-wire victory over Scotland in Pool A of the Rugby World Cup.

The Ulster man, playing at his fourth World Cup, played the full 80 minutes and barged over for a try in the first half as he led by example.

“When you start the tournament against a team like Scotland you have a lot of nerves. You know you have to start well and from a forwards point of view to get a couple of tries in tight is pleasing, but we know that it's just a start and we need to get better," Rory said.

“It's nice to have played in four World Cups night but ultimately from a personal point of view that means nothing. It's about making sure that that we get better as a collective as we go along."

Addressing questions regarding Ireland's Six Nations form and crushing defeat to England during the warm-up campaign, the 37-year-old was defiant.

“There were questions externally. It's hard to get away from it. You talk about being in the bubble, but probably the biggest frustration was we knew we had a lot more to give and we just weren't getting it for whatever reason.

“We were happy with our preparation and a lot of those games and just didn't execute as well. Maybe we didn't, as players, put enough pressure on ourselves to be in the position we needed to be to execute the plan we were given.

“Sometimes you need to draw a line in the sand. We were more disappointed than anyone with that England performance. We just said, 'Look, we need to be a lot better than that.' And we are a lot better than that.

“There's always going to be critics and the constructive criticism we get from people like Joe (Schmidt) and the rest of the coaches is probably tougher than anything. And that's how you learn and get better," he concluded.