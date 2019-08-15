WATCH| Longford Town come from behind to reach second round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup

Longford Town FC came from one goal down against Athlone in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup on Wednesday, August 14, to win by a score of 3-1 at City Calling Stadium.

After going behind to a first-half goal, 'De Town' regained the lead thanks to goals from Aaron Dobbs and Joe Manley. The win was secured deep into stoppage time as Aaron Dobbs rounded the Athlone keeper Aaron Myles on his way to scoring his second of the contest.

Longford Town will now face Bohemians at Dalymount Park in the second round.