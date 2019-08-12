Longford Town or Athlone Town will meet Bohemians at Dalymount Park
Draw made for the second round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup
Longford Town FC manager Neale Fenn
The winners of the refixed Extra.ie FAI Cup first round game, Longford Town v Athlone Town, at City Calling Stadium this Tuesday evening (kick-off 7.45pm) will meet Premier Division opponents Bohemians in the second round clash at Dalymount Park on Friday 23 August.
Extra.ie FAI Cup second round draw:
Glengad United v Waterford FC
Sligo Rovers v Limerick
UCD v St Patrick's Athletic
Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United
Derry City v Dundalk
Galway United v Cork City
Crumlin United v Lucan United
