Longford Town or Athlone Town will meet Bohemians at Dalymount Park

Draw made for the second round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup

The winners of the refixed Extra.ie FAI Cup first round game, Longford Town v Athlone Town, at City Calling Stadium this Tuesday evening (kick-off 7.45pm) will meet Premier Division opponents Bohemians in the second round clash at Dalymount Park on Friday 23 August.

Extra.ie FAI Cup second round draw:

 Glengad United v Waterford FC

Sligo Rovers v Limerick

UCD v St Patrick's Athletic

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United

Derry City v Dundalk

Galway United v Cork City

Crumlin United v Lucan United

Bohemians v Longford Town or Athlone Town