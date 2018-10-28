Longford GAA results scoreboard
Specsavers Leader Cup
Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: The Laurels, (Semi Final), St Columba's 1-16 Clonguish 2-2
Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship First Round
Wolfe Tones Mostrim 0-19 Avondale (Wicklow) 1-11
Division 2 Relegation Final
Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Grattan Og 3-3 Kenagh 3-15
Patsy Reilly Cup
Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Semi Final), Carrickedmond 3-12 Fr Manning Gaels 0-4
Sun, 28 Oct, Venue: Clonbonny, (Semi Final), Rathcline 2-15 St. Patrick,s Ardagh Moydow 0-18
John Gilmore Cup
Wed, 24 Oct, Venue: Emmet Park, (Final), St. Patrick,s Ardagh Moydow 2-13 Colmcille 0-13
Fr. Manning Under 16 Football Group 1
Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Round 3), Longford 2-14 Westmeath 1-12
Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Dunganny 1, (Round 3), Meath W/O Leitrim -
Fr. Manning Under 16 Football Group 2
Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Darver Pitch 1, (Round 3), Louth 3-16 Laois 1-10
Fr. Manning Under 16 Football Group 3
Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Dunganny 1, (Round 3), Meath 2-13 Offaly 1-8
Fr. Manning Under 16 Football Group 4
Mon, 22 Oct, Venue: Netwatch Carlow Training Centre, (Round 2), Carlow 2-15 Kilkenny 2-7
Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Netwatch Carlow Training Centre, (Round 3), Carlow 1-12 Waterford 3-9
McDonald's 2018 Juvenile Football Competition
Mon, 22 Oct, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Final), Longford Slashers 1-9 St. Patrick's Og 2-10
Minor Football B Cup
Wed, 24 Oct, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Final), Carrick Sarsfields 0-19 Western Gaels 1-15
Under 13 Regional League Group 1
Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 2), Shamrock Gaels 0-2 Clonguish Og 0-20
Under 13 Regional League Group 2
Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Killoe Og 0-17 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 0-6
Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 0-6 Carrick Sarsfield / St. Dominic's 0-15
