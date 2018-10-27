Longford hurling kings Wolfe Tones conquer Wicklow opponents Avondale

Wolfe Tones defeated Wicklow opponents Avondale in the first round of the Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Friday night.

Wolfe Tones Mostrim . . . 0-19 Avondale (Wicklow) . . . 1-11

Captain John Newman was in great scoring form for the Mostrim side, firing over the tremendous total of 13 points (12 frees) for the Longford senior hurling kings who were minus the injured Daire Duggan and the unavailable Paddy Cullen,

Wolfe Tones had started the game well but found themselves four points behind by the 26th minute after Avondale scored the game’s only goal. But Sean Browne’s side fought back and were behind by just one point going in at the break; 1-7 to 0-9.

Wolfe Tones upped their game in the second half and in the final five minutes they hit over four points in a row to clinch a fine victory and a place in the Leinster quarter-final at home against the Wexford Intermediate 'A' champions on Saturday next, November 3.

WOLFE TONES MOSTRIM: Andy Kelly; Cian McLoughlin, Thomas Stakem, Ciaran Fahy; Daniel Connell, Benny Stakem, Evan Tully; Martin Coyle (0-1), Sean Noonan (0-2); John Newman (0-13,12fs), Seamus Hannon (0-2), Michael Hussey (0-1); Luke Kelly, Mike Keating, PJ Masterson.

Subs:- John Mulhern for L Kelly (half-time); L Kelly for M Keating (37 mins).

AVONDALE: Tom Finn; Anthony O’Toole, Connor Sheehan, Keith Byrne; James Doyle, Shaun Byrne, Daniel Owens; Eamon Kearns (0-6, 4f, ‘65 ), Niall Heffernan; Gearoid Murphy (0-1), Paul Gahan (1-3, 3fs). Jack Manley; Ross Ward (0-1), Eugene Heffernan, Eanna Owens.

Subs:- Dean Gahan for E Heffernan (half-time); Ray Nolan for D Owens (46 mins); Craig Byrne for J Manley (52 mins).

Referee: Richie Fitzgerald (Offaly).