Watch | Longford's Colm Flynn will treasure Underdogs experience

Although there was no joy for The Underdogs in their joust with Dublin in yesterday's TG4 televised encounter at Parnell Park, Ballymahon's Colm Flynn, who captained the side, said he has no regrets about participating in the series.

The Underdogs, under the management of Paul Galvin, Ray Silke and Valerie Mulcahy, were defeated 1-3 to 5-17, with Abbeylara's Nigel Rabbitt scoring two of their points from frees.

Interviewed after the game, Colm admitted, "We were outclassed."

He suggested that fitness levels are much different now than they were 14 years ago when the original Underdogs series hit our TV screens and launched the careers of Kieran Donaghy and Pearse O'Neill.

Colm said he has a big interest in coaching and that the Underdogs panel of players learned 'so much from their three selectors'.

Of the experience, Colm quipped, "It is one I will treasure."

Stephen Smith of Skerries Harp did his chances of breaking into the Dublin fold no harm at all as he helped himself to 2-4 before being replaced in the 41st minute.

The Dubs starting XV included All-Ireland winners Mick Fitzsimons, Jonny Cooper and Eoin Murchan.

