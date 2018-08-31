Longford Basketball Academy back in action

With the beginning of a new academic year why not encourage your child to play Basketball.

Encouraging your child to play Basketball at a young age will not only help them benefit from the virtues of a rigorous sport, but will also work as a foundation in staying active later in life. Here are some ways which our Basketball Academy can benefit your child:

- Gives complete physical exercise. Basketball is a brisk sport, involving a lot of Running, Jumping, Dribbling the ball, passing it & shooting it. Continuous movement in this sport help burn calories and lose fat.

- Builds up muscles: It will help in toning the body and building muscles in the arms, thighs and calf areas.

- Improves height for generations now: It's been said that Basketball will make you grow taller. The main body movement, the frequency of movement and the act of jumping while playing the sport have scientifically shown shown evidence to aid growing children in improving their height.

- Increases Accuracy and Precision: Shooting the ball into the hoop requires immense concentration, a good aim and great accuracy, all of which can be achieved through a lot of practice. Learning to target and building precision is a lifelong skill that your child can benefit from.

- Inculates Self - Discipline: Just like every other sport Basketball has a number of rules to follow, and if not followed, that will lead to penalties. So it's a good way for your child to appreciate the importance of following rules and developing competitive spirit while doing so.

- Teaches Strategy: The dribbling and the passing techniques and shooting tips make Basketball a very strategic game to play. This is again another essential skill your child can learn as a life skill.

- Instills Teamwork: Basketball is a wonderful sport to learn to interact and operate in a team and jointly come up with winning plans and tactics. Working as a team while playing is the best way for them to appreciate and adopt team spirit.

- Helps Make New Friends: Being part of our Basketball Academy will automatically ensure that your child socialises well and make good friends along the way.

- Boosts Confidence: Every time your child shoots the ball into the hoop it will shoot up their self - confidence by leaps and bounds.Their confidence will greatly improve as they gain control over the ball and the strategy of the game, which will reflect in their overall personality.

Come give it a try. You will notice the benefits in your child. The new season started on Saturday August 18th. Now is the time to start! Come join our Basketball family and make memories that will stay with you forever.

Every Saturday at Longford Sports & Leisure Centre:

9am: U-10 Boys & Girls

10am: U-12 Girls

11am: U-12 Boys

12pm: U-14 Boys.

New members always welcome so come along to the Longford Sports & Leisure Centre on Saturday mornings and get in contact with Michael Murphy Jnr.

Established in 1973 Longford Basketball Academy is one of the longest running Academies in Ireland. Thousands of kids from all over the Midlands have passed through this Academy over the years with many continuing to go on and play competitively for their schools & clubs. Now the academy is under the guidance of ex Irish international and professional player Michael Murphy where you can be guaranteed to learn all about the game by one of the top coaches in the country.