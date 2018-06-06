Longford Gymnastics Club public information meeting on Friday evening

Longford Gymnastics Club are holding a public information meeting on Friday, June 8 at 8pm in The Temperance Hall.



Barbara Smyth, Chairperson, explained, "This meeting is an opportunity for us to let you know about our progress to date, our goals over the summer months and for you to meet the committee who have been working behind the scenes to get our club up and running."

Also read: Longford Slashers to roll out red carpet for San Francisco U-14 hurlers during Féile na nGael

Ms Smyth added, "We will explain the ethos of the club, our coach training program, expected start date, funding opportunities, premises location and much more. We look forward to seeing you on the night and welcome any feedback you may have."

For more information, check out the Longord Gymnastics Club Facebook page....