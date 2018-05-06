All the weekend's CCFL results as the season reaches a climax

Longford Leader Sports Correspondent

Reporter:

Longford Leader Sports Correspondent

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

All the weekend's CCFL results as the season reaches a climax

All the weekend's CCFL results as the season reaches a climax

Under 17 Cup Semi Final
Melview FC 1 Willow Park 3;

Under 19 Cup Quarter Final
Emo Celtic 1 (5) Edenderry Town 1 (4) pens aet

Under 19 Cup Semi Final
Birr Town 0 Emo Celtic 6

Under 17 Premier Division
Tullamore Town 4 Portlaoise 0
Melview FC 0 Willow Park 2 (Willow Park Champions)

Also read: Sam Verdon scores the only goal as Longford Town overcome Cobh Ramblers

Paddy Cotter Cup Final
Derry Rovers 2 Monksland Utd 1;

Ml Dolan Div 1 Cup Semi Finals
Grange Utd 2 Mountmellick Utd 0;
Camlin Utd 3 Walsh Island Shamrocks 2 aet

Division 4 Cup Final
St Cormacs Ath 2 Rosenallis 1

CCFL Shield Semi Final
Ballinahown 1 St Aengus 0

Senior Division
Monksland Utd 4 Clara Town 1 (Monksland Champions)
Mullingar Town 0 Birr Town 4
Willow Park 4 Clara Town 2

Division 1
Towerhill Rovers 1 Mountmellick Utd 5;
Portlaoise Shamrocks 1 Gentex 1;
Towerhill Rovers 2 Coolraine 1;

Division 1 Sat
UCL Harps 0 Ballymahon 1

Division 2
Moate Celtic 1 Clonown Rovers 1;
Birr Town 0 Stradbally Town 4;
Highfield Utd 3 FC Killoe 2;

Division 3
Derry Rovers 3 Geashill Utd 2;