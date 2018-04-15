All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League (CCFL) Results

All the weekend's CCFL including three games where the teams combined for nine goals

Longford Leader Sports Correspondent

Reporter:

Longford Leader Sports Correspondent

Email:

FAI Under 17 Cup Cup Semi Final

Greenwood FC 4 Willow Park 1;

LFA Youths Cup 4th Round

Emo Celtic 1 Nurney Villa 2;

Under 17 Cup 1st Round 2nd leg

Willow Park B 2 (3) Mullingar Ath 1 (3) Willow Park win 3-2 on pens

CCFL Youths Cup 1st Round

Portlaoise 3 Mullingar Ath 5

Under 19 Cup 1st Round

Kilbeggan 1 Edenderry Town 8

Under 19 Cup Quarter Final

Clonaslee Utd 0 Birr Town 1;

Paddy Cotter Cup Semi Final

Derry Rovers 1 Clara Town 0; aet

Paddy Cotter Cup Quarter Final

Ballinahown 0 Birr Town 2;

Ml Dolan Div 1 Cup Quarter Final

Grange Utd 2 (5) Ballymahon 2 (4) pens aet

Dennis Delaney Div 2 Cup Semi Finals

Clonown Rovers 2 Stradbally Town 1; Highfield Utd 1 FC Killoe 0

Oliver Ward Div 3 Cup Quarter Finals

Gaels Utd 1 St Carthages Ath 5; Colmcille Celtic 3 St Aengus 1; BBC Utd 1 Derry Rovers 2 aet

Senior Division

Clonaslee Utd 3 Mullingar Ath 5;

Division 1

Coolraine 3 Mountmellick Utd 2; Horseleap Utd 2 Towerhill Rovers 1; Walsh Island Shamrocks 2 Portlaoise Shamrocks 5;

Division 1 Saturday

Newtown FC 1 Castlepollard Celtic 3;

Division 2

Birr Town 1 Kinnegad Juniors 2; O’Moore FC 1 Portarlington Town 2;

Division 3

Monksland Utd 1 Geashill Utd 2; Banagher Utd 4 Clara Town 2;

Division 4

Kenagh Utd 4 Riverside AFC 5; Abbeyleix Ath 2 Mountmellick Celtic 0; Clonmore Utd 2 Cloneygowan Celtic 7