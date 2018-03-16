Cheltenham Gold Cup Day results: Cheltenham Festival Day 4, Friday, March 16, 2018

Cheltenham Racing Results, Day 4: Friday, March 15, 2018

1.30pm: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) It's 7 UP FOR Elliot

1st Farclas (J W Kennedy) 9-1,

2nd Mr Adjudicator (P Townend) 8-1,

3rd Sayo (D E Mullins) 33-1

It's win number 7 at this year's #TheFestival @CheltenhamRaces for Gordon Elliott as Farclas wins the Triumph Hurdle and gains his first success over hurdles.



It's win number 7 at this year's #TheFestival @CheltenhamRaces for Gordon Elliott as Farclas wins the Triumph Hurdle and gains his first success over hurdles.

2.10pm: Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

1st Mohaayed 33/1.

2nd Remiluc 50/1.

3rd Whiskey Sour 7/1 (2nd Favourite).

Bridget Andrews guides Mohaayed to victory in the County Hurdle to record her first Cheltenham Festival winner @CheltenhamRaces. #TheFestival



Bridget Andrews guides Mohaayed to victory in the County Hurdle to record her first Cheltenham Festival winner @CheltenhamRaces. #TheFestival

Bridget Andrews on that #KissOfTheFestival @CheltenhamRaces from Harry Skelton: “I didn’t get much say in it!” Pair have been an item about 7 years. pic.twitter.com/m5RlnDMh7X — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 16, 2018

2.50pm: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (registered As The Spa Novices' Hurdle)

1st Kilbricken Storm 33/1

2nd Ok Corral 16/1

3rd Santini 11/4 f

Kilbricken Storm (33-1) causes a huge upset in the Albert Bartlett and provides Harry Cobden with his first @CheltenhamRaces Festival winner. #TheFestival



Kilbricken Storm (33-1) causes a huge upset in the Albert Bartlett and provides Harry Cobden with his first @CheltenhamRaces Festival winner. #TheFestival

3.30pm: Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)

1st Native River 5/1

2nd Might Bite 4/1 f

3rd Anibale Fly 33/1

A stunning performance from Native River who wins the Gold Cup @CheltenhamRaces and provides Richard Johnson with his second success in the race. #TheFestival



A stunning performance from Native River who wins the Gold Cup @CheltenhamRaces and provides Richard Johnson with his second success in the race. #TheFestival

"There were no excuses today." - An emotional Joe Tizzard reflects on Native River's victory in the Gold Cup @CheltenhamRaces. #TheFestival pic.twitter.com/Nt9wDRVwBz — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 16, 2018

4.10pm: St. James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase

1st Pacha Du Polder 25/1

2nd Top Wood 50/1

3rd Barel Of Laughs 14/1

Pacha Du Polder (25-1) records back-to-back wins in the Foxhunter Chase @CheltenhamRaces. #TheFestival



Pacha Du Polder (25-1) records back-to-back wins in the Foxhunter Chase @CheltenhamRaces. #TheFestival

"I'm so proud of Harriet" - Paul Nicholls thrilled to have provided Harriet Tucker with her first @CheltenhamRaces Festival winner. #TheFestival pic.twitter.com/ZB4n7iauTM — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 16, 2018

4.50pm: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle

1st Blow By Blow 11/1

2nd Discorama 33/1

3rd Early Doors 9/1

Gordon Elliott records his eighth win at this year's #TheFestival as Blow By Blow powers up the @CheltenhamRaces hill to win the Martin Pipe.



Gordon Elliott records his eighth win at this year's #TheFestival as Blow By Blow powers up the @CheltenhamRaces hill to win the Martin Pipe.

5.30pm: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

1st Le Prezien 15/2

2nd Gino Trail 25/1

3rd Top Gamble 8/1

Le Prezien (15-2) wins an eventful Grand Annual and provides Paul Nicholls with a double on the final day of #TheFestival @CheltenhamRaces.



Le Prezien (15-2) wins an eventful Grand Annual and provides Paul Nicholls with a double on the final day of #TheFestival @CheltenhamRaces.

