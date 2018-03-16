Cheltenham Gold Cup Day results: Cheltenham Festival Day 4, Friday, March 16, 2018

Cheltenham Racing Results, Day 4: Friday, March 16, 2018

1.30pm: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) It's 7 UP FOR Elliot
1st Farclas (J W Kennedy) 9-1,
2nd Mr Adjudicator (P Townend) 8-1, 
3rd Sayo (D E Mullins) 33-1

2.10pm: Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 
1st Mohaayed 33/1.
2nd Remiluc 50/1.
3rd Whiskey Sour 7/1 (2nd Favourite). 

2.50pm: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (registered As The Spa Novices' Hurdle) 
1st Kilbricken Storm 33/1
2nd Ok Corral 16/1
3rd Santini 11/4 f

3.30pm: Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) 
1st Native River 5/1
2nd Might Bite 4/1 f
3rd Anibale Fly 33/1

4.10pm: St. James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase 
1st Pacha Du Polder 25/1
2nd Top Wood 50/1
3rd Barel Of Laughs 14/1

4.50pm: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle
1st Blow By Blow 11/1
2nd Discorama 33/1
3rd Early Doors 9/1 

5.30pm: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 
1st Le Prezien 15/2
2nd Gino Trail 25/1
3rd Top Gamble 8/1

