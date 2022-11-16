Longford Sports Partnership kick off their Winter Initiative with a brand-new programme

A significant new national campaign has been launched to inspire as many people as possible to exercise and participate in physical activity in the new year.

Whether walking, running, cycling, or participating in another type of physical exercise, this "Winter Initiative" urges everyone to get active in their local communities by taking advantage of the services and public parks that are accessible to them.

Women, men, children, grandparents, relatives, neighbours, friends, and coworkers are all included in this. Exercise is crucial for maintaining both physical and mental health.

A full list of all the events and activities planned all around the country that people can get involved in is available on the Sport Ireland website at https://www.sportireland.ie/winter-initiative . For details of how you can get involved locally contact sports@longfordcoco.ie, visit longfordsports.ie

Longford Sports Partnership are kicking off their Winter Initiative with a brand-new programme called Longford Afro Dance (LAD) which will debut on November 19, 2022, in the Temperance Hall, Longford.

Over the course of five weeks, Favour Odusola (Official PAK) will instruct traditional African dance courses with the intention of reaching every member of the Longford community.

Favour’s session is a fusion of Nigerian traditional and modern dance styles expressed through the dancer’s own vision. “My aim with this class is to not only teach about dance and Nigerian culture but also push body limitations. When I teach, I hear a part of myself that dance helps me to break through what I really am and gives me the ability to speak out. And I want people to be able to feel and do the same. I would like people to experience Nigerian entertainment, from traditional to contemporary forms of expression.”

On Saturday, November 19 at 9am, Longford Sports Partnership (LSP) will host a Sports First Aid training day at Ardagh GAA Centre for coaches, officials, volunteers, and parents.

This one-day sports first aid training focuses on how to manage injuries sustained while participating in sports, including sprains, fractures, and life-threatening injuries.

LSP is also hosting a Safeguarding 2 - Club Children's Officer session beginning on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, to coincide with their Winter Initiative campaign this year.

This training will support the implementation of best practices in the club and assist the Club Children's Officer in performing the duties of their position.