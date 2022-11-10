Man to appear in court in connection with murder of Stefan Nivelles Posschier
A male will appear before Mullingar District Court at 10:30am today Thursday, November 10 to be charged in connection with the murder of Stefan Nivelles Posschier, October 25 last.
Slashers captain Aisling Cosgrove and Skryne captain Nicola O'Reilly at the recent launch of the 2022 Leinster LGFA Club Championship Finals Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Plans surrounding the layout of Grafton Court prompted plenty of topical debate at a recent Longford Municipal District meeting
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.