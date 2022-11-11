Search

11 Nov 2022

A feast of drama in south Longford ahead of One Act Festival

Backstage Theatre

Longford's Backstage Theatre Group will round out the Ballymahon One Act Festival

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

11 Nov 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

tom.lyons@longfordleader.ie

It's all go in Ballymahon as the local drama centre prepares to stage their annual One Act Festival. This year they boast a programme of top quality drama.

The festival is part of the annual circuit that sees theatre groups compete in open and confined sections for the coveted All Ireland Drama title. Ballina Drama Festival will host the All Ireland One Act Drama Finals in Ballina Arts Centre December 2, 3, and 4.

The Ballina Arts Centre is the Connacht host for 2022. The Finals rotate around the provincesand this is a first for Ballina to host the event.

In total 11 OneActs will be performed over the weekend.

To qualify, groups have to amass points from three festivals to reach thefinal. Ballymahon is the only Longford venue to host a One Act Festival.

The Bog Lane Theatre Festival starts this Friday, November 11 and runs until Sunday, November 13 featuring productions from companies across Ireland.

The festival kicks off on Friday night with the first play beginning at 8.15pm. The opening night lineup includes Brideview Drama from Cork with 'Shakespeare's a Dick' by Mark Aloysius Kenneally.

The Bó VineCollective from Mayo perform 'My Dead Husband's Hereford Bull' byAnne Walsh Donnelly and finally Black Pepper from Dublin present 'From Eden' by Stephen Jones.

Saturday night’s entertainment also begins at 8.15pm. It includes Wilde River Drama Group from Mayo with 'With all my love I hate you' by Lynda Marchal.

New Ross Drama Workshop take to the stage with 'LovelyHead' by Neil La Bute.

Sunday night is the finale of the Ballymahonone act festival and the performances will begin at the earlier time this year of 6:15pm.

The Phoenix Players from Sligo will perform 'Deadline Dawn' by Anthony Booth, Millrace Drama Group from Cavan take to the stage with 'Dancing at Lunacy' by Seamus Scanlon and the final performance willbe by local group Backstage Theatre Group from Longford with 'Visitor from Forest Hills' by Neil Simon.

The adjudicator for this year’s One Act Festival in the Bog Lane is Alan Howley. Alan's film and television work includes The Commitments, Hush-a-Bye- Baby, Alarm, Stardust, Mattie, The Clinic.

He plays Eoghan O’Brien in RTE’s long - running soap Fair City and is a regular performer with RTE radio drama.

Admissionis €12, concessions €10. For booking and Festival Club please telephone or text 087 1213112.

