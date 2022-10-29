‘Disgusted with himself’ for being abusive to Longford gardaí

A man became violent and abusive to gardai after being ejected from a pub, last week’s sitting of Longford District Court heard.

Before the court was Gerard Daly (34) with an address at 103 MacEoin Park, Farnagh, Longford who was charged with intoxication and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Ballymahon Street, Longford on October 16 last.

Sergeant Mark Mahon said the offences occurred at 1.20 am at Ballymahon Street. Bar staff at PV Fallon’s pub in the town had ejected the defendant.

“He became violent and was highly intoxicated. When gardaí spoke to him he used foul language,“ Sgt Mahon said.

The court heard that the defendant had previous convictions, but these went back to 2007, when the defendant got the benefit of the probation act.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said the defendant had not been in any trouble since that incident. “He would like to think the man who was disorderly that night is not his normal character. He is absolutely disgusted with himself,” Mr Gearty said.

The defendant had been in the pub socialising. “The bar staff said you have had too much [to drink] and you have got to go. They were doing their job in an exemplary fashion,” Mr Gearty said.

When the defendant went outside, “the air hit him” and “his behaviour only got worse”.

When Judge John Brennan said the fresh air and wind would have freshened up the defendant, Mr Gearty said, “I am told by some colleagues that the opposite can happen”.

His behaviour had been “appalling” to the gardai, Mr Gearty admitted.

Employed as a plasterer, the defendant is in stable employment and had €250 in court which he could give as a charitable donation. “He would really appreciate any opportunity,” Mr Gearty said.

Judge Brennan accepted that the level of aggression shown by the defendant had been out of character. In light of the cost-of-living crisis, Judge Brennan said a contribution of €150 would be enough.

The defendant was given the benefit of the Probation Act on handing the money over to the court poor box.

“He has learned his lesson,” Judge Brennan said.