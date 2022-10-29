Search

29 Oct 2022

‘Disgusted with himself’ for being abusive to Longford gardaí

‘Disgusted with himself’ for being abusive to Longford gardaí

‘Disgusted with himself’ for being abusive to Longford gardaí

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

29 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A man became violent and abusive to gardai after being ejected from a pub, last week’s sitting of Longford District Court heard.

Before the court was Gerard Daly (34) with an address at 103 MacEoin Park, Farnagh, Longford who was charged with intoxication and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Ballymahon Street, Longford on October 16 last.

Sergeant Mark Mahon said the offences occurred at 1.20 am at Ballymahon Street. Bar staff at PV Fallon’s pub in the town had ejected the defendant.

“He became violent and was highly intoxicated. When gardaí spoke to him he used foul language,“ Sgt Mahon said.

The court heard that the defendant had previous convictions, but these went back to 2007, when the defendant got the benefit of the probation act.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said the defendant had not been in any trouble since that incident. “He would like to think the man who was disorderly that night is not his normal character. He is absolutely disgusted with himself,” Mr Gearty said.

The defendant had been in the pub socialising. “The bar staff said you have had too much [to drink] and you have got to go. They were doing their job in an exemplary fashion,” Mr Gearty said.

Family and friends heartbroken at passing of brave Longford mum Lynsey Bennett

When the defendant went outside, “the air hit him” and “his behaviour only got worse”.

When Judge John Brennan said the fresh air and wind would have freshened up the defendant, Mr Gearty said, “I am told by some colleagues that the opposite can happen”.

His behaviour had been “appalling” to the gardai, Mr Gearty admitted.

Employed as a plasterer, the defendant is in stable employment and had €250 in court which he could give as a charitable donation. “He would really appreciate any opportunity,” Mr Gearty said.

Longford taxi driver receives five year suspended sentence for transporting drugs

Judge Brennan accepted that the level of aggression shown by the defendant had been out of character. In light of the cost-of-living crisis, Judge Brennan said a contribution of €150 would be enough.

The defendant was given the benefit of the Probation Act on handing the money over to the court poor box.

“He has learned his lesson,” Judge Brennan said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media