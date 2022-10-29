RSA’s free ‘Check it Fits’ service in Longford

The RSA (Road Safety Authority) child car seat checking service – Check it Fits – is back on the road visiting locations around the country after a two-year absence due to the Covid 19 pandemic and is coming to Longford on Friday, November 4.

Check it Fits will be at Davis' SuperValu, Hazelwood Shopping Centre, Co Longford, N39 R6T3, from 10am to 5.30pm.

Car seats may seem simple to install, but the installation is often easy to get wrong. The RSA have found that almost a third of seats fitted incorrectly needed major adjustments.

Aisling Sloyan, Senior Road Safety Promotion Officer for the RSA commented, “While the RSA’s experience with its Check it Fits service shows that half of child car seats are fitted incorrectly, worryingly, it found that 30% of these needed a major adjustment to fix them.

"For example, the seat being excessively loose so as to make the fitting almost ineffective. 67% were minor adjustments, for example, the fitting being loose or a twisted seatbelt. Having a correctly fitted car seat is a simple measure parents, grandparents and guardians can take to ensure children are safe while travelling by car.

"I would encourage people to visit the Check it Fits service when it comes to Longford on November 4 and give yourself the peace of mind that your children are travelling safely.”

The service takes between 10-15 minutes and runs from 10am – 5.30pm.

It is free of charge and offers parents and guardians reassurance that their child is safe while travelling in the car. It is a walk-in service, no appointment needed.