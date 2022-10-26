Drumming up a cultural treat at Longford's Backstage Theatre

Backstage theatre are preparing to welcome an unforgettable hand-clapping, footstomping evening of fun with the dynamic West African drumming sensation Kakatsitsi.

Kakatsitsi’s blend of harmonised singing and expressive dance take inspiration from a variety of West African cultures.

A vibrant group of traditional drummers, dancers and singers from the Ga tribe of Southern Ghana, with their roots in the fishing community of Jamestown.

Their music takes traditional rhythms and chants from their own Ga tradition and those of a variety of other West African cultures, rearranging them in a modern and accessible way.

Kakatsitsi’s music combines traditional drumming grooves and vocal harmonies, accompanied by a wide variety of West African drums.

Be part of the action as Kakatsitsi breaks down the barriers between performer and spectator by encouraging active audience participation, whether on drums, chanting or dancing!

With traditional music and dance, the measure of the performance is in the involvement of the people in the spirit of the occasion.

Tickets for Kakatsitsi Drummers at Backstage on Friday, October 28 at 8pm are just €5 and are available on 043 33 47888 or backstage.ie