‘Selvage’ your Friday evening from the ordinary at Longford's Backstage Theatre

Bru Theatre's production Selvage stars James Riordan
'Selvage' is the edge produced on woven fabric during manufacture that prevents it from unravelling. It's an unobtrusive thing until it's not there, when it's absence is sorely felt. A bit like theatre.
The difficulty the arts community experienced in the last couple of years has had a more profound affect in theatre that many other areas. For some reason audiences are not flocking to shows in the manner they did pre-pandemic.
There is an abundance of great theatre in Ireland and although audiences are still sparser than they before, there is a steady build in the number of people facing the fourth wall.
This week Backstage Theatre brings audiences a show that is sure to reward those who attend. Galway’s Brú Theatre's evocative, inventive show, Selvedge, merges puppetry and physical storytelling with a live music score by Anna Mullarkey.
First staged in 2020 it has clocked up rave reviews and two Irish Times Theatre Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Lighting.
Selvage tells the story of a young boy Joe, who suddenly finds himself alone after his beloved Granny is imprisoned. Joe must then find his own way, dodging a variety of perils along the way, all the time accompanied by his own anxiety which he must overcome in order to be reunited with his family.
Audiences can expect a very different night at the theatre, Selvage uses puppetry, mask, live electronic music and physical theatre performance to tell Joe’s story. Fun, inventive and invigorating, Selvage promises to bring audiences on a unique journey.
Selvage comes to Backstage Theatre on Friday, October 14 at 8pm. Tickets €16/€14 available on 043 33 47888 and backstage.ie
Ray Belton, Seamus Keavney, Tom Duffy, Jesse James, Hugh Farrell, John Enright, Tim Coughlan, James Click Reilly, Vincent Casey, Tommy Watson and Steve Coy
The very satisfied Ballymahon manager Alan Hudson pictured following the dramatic win over Fr Manning Gaels in the lashing rain at Pearse Park on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy
Ballymahon joint captains Kevin Diffley and Emmet Finn receiving the Gerry Hennessy Cup from Anne Hennessy-Doyle, daughter of the late Gerry Photo: Syl Healy
Dublin based volunteer Emma Farrouj and her dog Millie in front of the Cian's Kennels Visiting Centre at Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.