Longford businesses shortlisted for Retail Excellence Awards

Two prominent Longford town businesses have been selected as finalists in the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards 2022.

Fabiani and Stephen Olwell Opticians are among the 30 finalists from around the country vying to be crowned Ireland’s national store of the year for 2021.

The overall winner will be announced on Saturday, November 12 in the Galmont Hotel, Galway.

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry.

They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland.

Former “National Store of the Year” winners include Fabiani, Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men, Willow and Green Acres.

Duncan Graham, Managing Director, Retail Excellence, said:

“I am delighted to announce the finalists for these national awards.

“We are experiencing a particualrly tough trading environment at present and as such we must celebrate the positives even more so now.

“Even though there are just 30 finalists announced today, the reality is that the entire industry is working so hard and we are proud to be there to support them in every way we can.”

Meanwhile, Margo Kilkenny from Halo Hair Design in Ballymahon has been shortlisted for Colour Technician of the Year, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, at the inaugural Professional Beauty and Hairdressers Journal Ireland Beauty, Hair and Spa Awards 2022.

All finalists are now invited to attend the red-carpet awards ceremony on Sunday, November 6 at the historic Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin.

“I am delighted to be nominated for this award,” said Margo from Halo Hair Design.

She added, “Dedication and hard work is the key to success and I am honoured to be a part of these awards. I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”