Adejinmi in call for Longford disabled parking spaces to be made more accessible

Longford County Council has been asked to make disability bays more accessible for larger vehicles
Longford County Council has been asked to make disability bays more accessible for larger vehicles and to include signage that makes them more visible.
A notice of motion by Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi called on Longford County Council to make longer disabled parking spaces available as well as overhead signs:
“This will enable buses carrying wheelchair users fit in these parking spaces and overhead signs will provide added visibility to help ensure the parking spaces are reserved for people who need them,” Cllr Adejinmi's motion said.
The proposal is aimed at improving accessibility and visibility: “There are people who still use the excuse that they didn't notice the signs. The overhead sign would be an added measure to counter such claims.”
The motion was supported by Cllr Mark Casey (Ind) who said people using disability parking spaces without a pass should be challenged: “We definitely need to highlight them a little better,” he said.
