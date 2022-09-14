Free contraception for young women across Ireland to be made available from today

Free contraception will become available from today, September 14, for women aged 17 to 25 and could see savings of up to €470 on the cost of prescription contraception including contraceptive implant, injection, IUCD or IUS.

The scheme will cover the cost of prescription contraception, including the cost of consultations with medical professionals and the costs associated with fitting/removing various types of long-acting reversible contraception (LARCs).

Based on census data from 2016, it is estimated that around 250,000 women in the 17-25 age cohort will be able to avail of free contraception under this scheme.

The Green Party says it has long campaigned for free access to contraception, and secured a commitment in the Programme for Government to provide free contraception on a phased basis.

Green Party Deputy Leader, Minister Catherine Martin said:

“For years, the Green Party has advocated that cost should not be a barrier for women to access the contraception that works best for them.

“In the coming weeks women will be empowered to access a range of contraceptive methods without having concerns about upfront costs or affordability. This will allow women to make informed decisions with their doctor about their own bodies and the method of contraception that best meets their needs.

“Implementing this policy for 17 to 25 year olds is a first step towards making free contraception a cornerstone of women’s healthcare in Ireland. This scheme represents real progress, and the Green Party will build on this by continuing to work towards a high-quality scheme that delivers universal, free access to contraception.”

Today we take a vital first step in making free contraception a cornerstone of women’s healthcare in Ireland. Contraception is now FREE for women aged 17 to 25, and the Green Party will continue to work to deliver universal, free contraception for all. #MakeItFree pic.twitter.com/TIAY9BWYnU — Green Party Ireland (@greenparty_ie) September 14, 2022

Service providers who have signed up to the scheme from today, and in the coming weeks, include GPs, pharmacies, primary care centres, family planning centres and student health clinics.

Senator Pauline O’Reilly, who brought a motion to the Seanad in 2020 calling for the introduction of a free contraception scheme, added:

“We made historic progress in women’s healthcare with the repeal of the eighth amendment, but if we want an equal Ireland for every woman we must also reform other aspects of reproductive care.

“For women in particular, the right forms of contraception can be very expensive, costing hundreds of euro and many will choose the most affordable option available, even though a longer-term option might be more appropriate or suitable.

“This scheme will now ensure that every young woman in Ireland has greater access to the right form of contraception for her individual needs, allowing her to keep safe and preventing crisis pregnancies.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that this is rolled out to women of all ages in the near future.”

Information regarding the scheme will be available through the HSE’s www.sexualwellbeing.ie website. This information will be regularly updated and will provide full details of how to access the scheme.