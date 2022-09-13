Taoiseach says he prefers energy credits to price caps

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he favours energy credits rather than a price cap to tackle rising energy costs, saying it is “an effective way” help the general population.

He said supports for businesses and further targeted measures to help those at risk of energy poverty will form part of a “comprehensive range of measures” needed to tackle the energy crisis this winter.

Schools and other entities that provide public services will also need help paying “very high bills”, Mr Martin said.

“We also have to work collectively on demand reduction because that will reduce costs and prices, and we have to be clear about that also,” he said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

Mr Martin said Russia is “weaponising” food, energy and migration in retaliation for the EU’s support of Ukraine, which Russian forces invaded in February.

Asked about which approach he would prefer between credits and caps, he said: “I favour the credit approach along with other approaches which we have executed in relation to earlier cost-of-living packages, not a cap.

“There are huge questions around the cap. Who ultimately pays for it and over what time frame? We do have tried-and-trusted ways that we can get money to people quickly in order to meet bills.”

Transport minister Eamon Ryan said a further electricity credit will be available to people before Christmas.

When asked about the rotation of the Taoiseach and Tanaiste roll in December as part of the coalition arrangement, and whether Fianna Fail will take the finance portfolio, Mr Martin said: “Yes.”

Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe is currently minister for finance, with Fianna Fail’s Michael McGrath holding the public expenditure ministry.

Asked whether a swap between the two ministers will happen even if it means Ireland loses the presidency of the Eurogroup, a role Mr Donohoe holds, Mr Martin said: “I’ve read all about that, no one has approached me about that yet.

“But the bottom line is the cohesion of the government really does depends on parity of esteem between all the parties and respect across the board.”