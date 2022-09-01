Search

01 Sept 2022

Longford ONET branch mark golden anniversary

ONET

ONET members Seamus Brennan, John Wade, John McEvoy, Hugh Farrell, Peter Phillips and John Kenny

Reporter:

News Reporter

01 Sept 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Sunday was a big day for service men in Longford as The Peter Keenan Branch of ONET marked a half century since the arrival of the 4th Motor/4th Cavalry Squadron to Longford Barracks.

The local ONET branch held the annual mass for deceased members on Sunday (August 28) in St Mel’s Cathedral Longford. The mass was followed by an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the squadron’s arrival in Longford in 1972.

After the mass, the branch marched to the Remembrance Garden in Great Water Street. The names of those that died in service were read out, as well as those that passed away since the last mass in 2021.

A short history of the unit and some of the important incidents involving the Squadron in their time here and on the border will be recalled.

The day honoured the members of the the 4th Cavalry, 17th Infantry Battalion, Glengarry Club, ONET, IUNVA and other Military Associations, serving or retired and their family.

The Peter Keenan Branch of ONET thanked all who took part in the event in a social media post : “Great day in Longford at the 50th anniversary of the 4th Motor Squadron's arrival in Longford. Our chairman Tommy Watson would like to thank all who took part and those that helped in any way. A special word of thanks to Louis Herterich who looked after everyone with refreshments at his fabulous venue in Pig Market Lane.”

