Longford's Peter Keenan Branch ONE to hold remembrance mass this weekend

The Peter Keenan Branch of ONET will hold their annual mass for deceased members on Sunday, August 28 at 1pm in St Mel’s Cathedral Longford.

In conjunction with this ceremony the branch will also host a 50th anniversary event, commemorating the 4th Motor/4th Cavalry Squadron’s arrival in Longford in 1972.

After the mass the branch will march to the Remembrance Garden in Great Water Street where most of the official business will take place. There will be a number of speakers, the names of those that died in service will be read out, as will those that passed away since our mass in 2021.

A short history of the unit and some of the important incidents involving the Squadron in their time here and on the border will be recalled.

They will then march behind the Longford Pipe Band and St Brigid’s Pipe Band, Curragh, to Pig Market Lane in Ballymahon Street, where there will be a display of old photos and other military memorabilia. Refreshments will be served at this venue.

Families of our deceased members, 4th Cavalry, 17th Infantry Battalion, Glengarry Club, members of ONET, IUNVA and other Military Associations, serving or retired all welcome.