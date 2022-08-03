Majority of adults surveyed say they will have to make cuts to afford fuel

As many as 60 per cent of adults believe they will have make cuts to their spending to be able to afford fuel this winter, a survey has found.

The survey was carried out by iReach Insights, who provide a range of research and market intelligence services in Ireland and Europe.

Gas is the most common fuel used for heating in Ireland (40%), followed by oil.

Top Oil (13%) are the top supplier for oil or solid heating fuel, while Bord Gáis Energy (37%) are the top electricity or gas heating fuel supplier.

According to iReach Insights, the average monthly fuel costs for Irish adults in 2021 was €132. However, 71% have received notice of an increase in the cost of their heating fuel, averaging at a 15% increase.

Electric Ireland (34%) is the top supplier for electricity in Ireland.

The average monthly cost for electricity in 2021 was €129, with 79% receiving notice of an increase in this cost, averaging at a 16.5% increase.

3 in 5 (61%) adults in Ireland say they’ll have to make cuts to cover increased fuel costs.

85% have a car or cars in their household. Petrol is the most popular type of car motor fuel (50%), followed by Diesel (42%). 6% use a hybrid and 3% use an electric car.

The average weekly motor fuel costs in 2021 for Irish adults was €38. Since then, 87% have noticed an increase in costs of their motor fuel. The average weekly fuel cost increase is €14.71.

iReach has built a Consumer Decisions Research Panel of 40,000 members in Ireland, delivering robust research insights. The survey questions were included in the Nationally Representative iReach Consumer Decisions Omnibus run between the 7th - 14th of July and has a 3% Confidence Interval and 95% Confidence Level.